Perhaps the biggest piece of news to emerge from President Donald Trump’s interview with 60 Minutes is his affirmation to Lesley Stahl that he wants the Supreme Court to end the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Trump made good on his threat to leak the entirety of the interview, which he ended abruptly over what he derided as unfair.

In 2016 then-candidate Trump promised voters that he would replace Obamacare with a much better health care plan, though his administration has thus far failed to introduce. Stahl reminded Trump of this — a fact on which the president appeared to get somewhat defensive in what was a mostly contentious interview. “So why didn’t you develop a health plan,” she asked.

“It is developed,” Trump replied. “It is fully developed; it’s going to be announced very, very soon,” he continued, a pledge he has made so often that the words effectively have no more meaning.

He then said, regarding Obamacare and the Supreme Court: “I hope that they end it, it will be so good if they end it.”

Asked how he will protect preexisting conditions, Trump continued to have no answer.

The Affordable Care Act was a central theme of Democrats who sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in the nomination process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The conservative judge has, in the past, come out against the constitutionality of the ACA. If appointed (which now seems very likely), her vote may end up deciding to kill the government-managed health care option that covers millions of Americans.

