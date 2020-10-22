President Donald Trump has made good on his promise to release what he called the “full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview” with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl.

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sat with the CBS Sunday news program for segments to air just nine days before the election, a quadrennial tradition in recent history. 60 Minutes has released snippets from both interviews, both of which were rather anodyne in nature.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that President Trump abruptly ended his interview because he was unhappy with the style and tone of Stahl’s questioning, which Trump has blasted, threatening multiple times to release his own White House version of the interview.

Now he’s done it. You can watch the full tape of the interview above, which gets off to a contentious start — and ends with the president cutting short the conversation and bidding farewell to Stahl.

