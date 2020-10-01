President Donald Trump spoke out about Hope Hicks testing positive for the coronavirus after spending the week traveling with her. He also revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had just taken a test for the virus and were reportedly awaiting the results.

“She did test positive,” Trump acknowledged to Fox News host Sean Hannity in a Thursday night phone interview, referring to his aide, Hicks. “She is a hard worker, a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive.” However, Hicks was photographed in close proximity to the president as they traveled to a campaign rally in Minnesota earlier in the week — she was not wearing a mask.

He revealed he and the First Lady just went for a test and are expecting the results tonight or Friday morning. In the past, however, White House officials have said the president and those in contact with him are being screened using rapid tests that take only minutes to get a result.

“Whether we quarantine, or whether we have it, I don’t know,” the president said vaguely.

Trump went on to suggest Hicks contracted the virus from members of the military or law enforcement.

It is very, very hard when you are with people from the military, or from law enforcement and they come over to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen. I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she is a very warm person with them. She knows there’s a risk, but she is young. I just went out for a test, they just did it, it will come back later I guess. And the First Lady also, we spend a lot of time with Hope and others. We will see what happens… You have to treat our people great, you can’t just say, ‘Stay away! Stay away!’ They come up to you, there’s with such love with what we’ve done for them. There’s such love. You have to treat our people great.

“I spend a lot of time with Hope and so does the First Lady,” Trump continued. “And she is tremendous, I was a little surprised. But she’s a very warm person, she has a hard time when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great, not say, ‘stay away I can’t get near you.’ It’s a very, very tough disease.”

