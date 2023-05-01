Trump Tells Mark Levin He ‘Got Treated Worse’ Than ‘Vilified’ Abraham Lincoln

Former President Donald Trump appears to believe he has been treated worse than every other US president before him, including Abraham Lincoln, who was famously assassinated in the days that followed his freeing of the slaves.

Trump sat down for an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News Sunday night. The former president mostly offered the same sort of baseless victimization that we’ve seen in other interviews and his posts on social media.

However, his curious comparison to President Lincoln and weird insistence that he’s been treated worse than a guy who was famously assassinated days after the end of the Civil War that freed slaves? That’s a take.

Mark Levin: I mean, when you put your head on the pillow at night, do you think about this stuff? You’ll wonder about this stuff you say. What the hell did I get myself into? What do you think? Donald Trump: So if I had to do again, I would have done it with all I have to go through. Look, they say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person that it was. His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president. Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on. All right. But Abraham Lincoln had was just vilified. He was. But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes, the Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion. You know, after two and a half years, no collusion. I could have told them that the first day and they had the laptop. They could have figured that out, because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easy. But there’s never been anything. Despite that. People are saying it was one of the most successful presidencies in history, and I believe it was again, we built the greatest economy ever. We’ll do it again. We built we did things rebuilding the United States military. I rebuilt it and then we ended Space Force. We ended the force. We added a branch of the military hasn’t been done in 80 years since Air Force and Space Force is turning out to be one of the most. It’ll turn out to be one of the most important. You know, we were being left by Russia and China because we weren’t doing anything in space and spaces where it’s going to be at now.

