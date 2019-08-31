President Donald Trump floated the apparent threat of a lawsuit on Saturday when he got on Twitter to post about his former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump said. “She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her!”

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Trump also took a swing at “Disgusting and foul mouthed” Omarosa Manigault, his former communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, while remarking on other former staffers he’s suing for writing tell-alls about his administration.

…Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Westerhout left the White House this week amid reports that she told journalists juicy details about Trump’s family. One report described Westerhout making personal attacks on Tiffany Trump while bragging that she has a better relationship with the president than either of his daughters.

When asked about Westerhout’s departure, Trump took a forgiving tone on Friday when he called her a “very good person” and said he wished her well.

Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

