President Donald Trump is reportedly ending his fight to put a question asking whether people are citizens on the U.S. Census.

ABC News reports Trump is now planning to use his executive order to instruct the Commerce Department to ask Americans if they are citizens through other means. As recently as Thursday morning, it was believed Trump would be taking executive action to put the question on census forms.

Under the Constitution, the Census must be undertaken every 10 years and a protracted legal fight to put the citizenship question on the forms could have delayed the Census–thus likely violating the Constitution.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the forms for the Census are already being printed and said the deadline for adding the question had passed.

A Supreme Court decision found that the Trump administration did not provide sufficient “rationale” for adding the question to the Census.

Trump is expected to speak on the citizenship question later Thursday, following a summit of Trump-supporting personalities and lawmakers at the White House.

The Department of Justice declined to comment to ABC News.

