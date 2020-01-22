President Donald Trump told 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg to focus on “other countries,” which put “thousands of tons of garbage” in the Pacific Ocean, at his press conference in Davos early Wednesday.

“Mr. President, you were the keynote speaker here, but you shared some of the spotlight with a Scandinavian teenager, Greta Thunberg, who you said needs to work on her anger,” asked a reporter during the press conference, prompting Trump to reply, “I didn’t say anger, I said anger management.”

“She had some very strong words here that the United States and other industrialized countries need to do more,” the reporter continued. “Do you still feel that you’re doing enough?”

After asking her how old Thunberg is, and being told that she’s “seventeen,” Trump said, “She beat me on Time Magazine.”

“I would have loved to have seen her speak. I did not… I think that some people are… they put it in a level that is unrealistic to a point you can’t live your lives. We want to have the cleanest water on Earth, we want to have the cleanest air on Earth,” he said. “Our numbers, as you saw, we had record numbers come out very recently, our numbers are very very good, our environmental numbers, our water numbers, our numbers on-air are tremendous. We have to do something about other continents, we have to do something about other countries.”

“When we are clean and beautiful and everything’s good, but you have another continent where the fumes are rising at levels that you can’t believe, I think Greta ought to focus on those places,” the president expressed. “But we are doing better right now than we’ve ever done in terms of cleanliness, in terms of numbers. We have a beautiful ocean called the Pacific Ocean where thousands and thousands of tons of garbage flows toward us, and that’s put there by other countries, so I think Greta has to start working on those other countries.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

