President Donald Trump received intense criticism for invoking George Floyd during his press conference on Friday, saying that it was a “great day for him” because of the decline in U.S. unemployment.

“You all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump said. “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality.”

Floyd was killed last week at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and Trump’s remarks follow his memorial service on Thursday. His comments sparked wide condemnation, as many were horrified by his claim that Floyd would praise the country’s employment rates after he was killed by the police.

.@realDonaldTrump, keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter.pic.twitter.com/YJ6wPw0Hto — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

On POTUS mention of George Floyd today, @MichaelSteele: “It’s not only tone-deaf, it’s borderline blasphemous in light of what happened to Mr. Floyd. I doubt George Floyd is in heaven looking down going oh, gee, great jobs report. Are you kidding me?” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 5, 2020

I had to clip this because it is unbelievable. President @realDonaldTrump just said this: “Hopefully, George is looking down right and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.” #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6CbGoLJrRg — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) June 5, 2020

George Floyd is looking down from heaven and saying this is a great day??? GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 5, 2020

It is an accurate quote. I was not suggesting Kaitlan Collins misquoted him, just hadn’t seen the video. Now I have. Repulsive. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 5, 2020

Today is a great day for George Floyd? Trump is truly the dumbest man alive. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 5, 2020

In a single statement, Trump manages to denigrate the memory of George Floyd and his experience, while also showing an utter lack of sympathy for the plight of millions of Americans still struggling through and economic crisis. A truly stunning level of tone-deafness. https://t.co/h8051QrCVx — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 5, 2020

Utterly reprehensible to use George Floyd’s memory to celebrate unemployment figures. Globally, people are grieving his death, there’s so much pain. Trump has stoked the division and fuelled the hatred. He’s morally bankrupt.pic.twitter.com/osR33N38Um — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 5, 2020

“I dunno I think George Floyd may be looking down from heaven and wishing he wasn’t killed by a police officer.” — Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) June 5, 2020

In case you were wondering… this is not a “great day” for George Floyd. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 5, 2020

even in trump’s america, the president’s comment about the job numbers being a great day for George Floyd should put an end to his re-election chances. #cdnpoli #uspoli — Les Whittington (@leswhittington) June 5, 2020

Trump invokes George Floyd on job data even as black unemployment soars https://t.co/a1pWu30G1A — Microsoft News (@microsoftnews) June 5, 2020

Hopefully George Floyd is looking down from heaven and seeing that big ass Black Lives Matter painted in front of your doorstep, clown. https://t.co/wCjQpeKirY — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 5, 2020

Hold up….Did this Mofo seriously say he hopes George Floyd is looking down…. and proud of JOBS NUMBERS? Someone please tell me that’s not what this man said. #TrumpPressConference — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) June 5, 2020

“How is this a great day for George Floyd?” I shouted to President Trump, before he turned and exited the Rose Garden without taking a single question. https://t.co/ks60ONgeUn — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 5, 2020

This headline…. it says everything. https://t.co/jUe7vuTevK — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 5, 2020

“This is a great day for him,” the president said of the posthumous view of a man who was killed by a white officer who kept his knee on the man’s neck. https://t.co/BpAyRe7BHq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 5, 2020

President Trump on black people and policing: They have to receive “fair treatment” from law enforcement. … Hopefully George Floyd is looking down and feeling good about what’s happening .. It’s a “great day” for him. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 5, 2020

He really pointed up to the sky and said today’s jobs report marks great day for a dead man killed by police. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 5, 2020

How tone deaf is ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ to say economic news is a great day for George Floyd? pic.twitter.com/ab4ZZYgn5g — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 5, 2020

To repeat, the president said today is a great day for a man who was killed. https://t.co/TdMiVdGW7i — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 5, 2020

“Hopefully George is looking down and seeing this is a great day for our country.” Good freaking god. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 5, 2020

