Trump’s George Floyd Remark Sparks Flood of Horrified Reactions: Keep His Name ‘Out of Your Mouth’

By Leia IdlibyJun 5th, 2020, 1:30 pm

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

President Donald Trump received intense criticism for invoking George Floyd during his press conference on Friday, saying that it was a “great day for him” because of the decline in U.S. unemployment.

“You all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump said. “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality.”

Floyd was killed last week at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and Trump’s remarks follow his memorial service on Thursday. His comments sparked wide condemnation, as many were horrified by his claim that Floyd would praise the country’s employment rates after he was killed by the police.

