Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Closes Over Coronavirus

Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has reportedly closed in response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the New York Times, “the Trump Organization cut staff from hotels in New York and Washington, halted new reservations at a hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and closed golf courses in Los Angeles and the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

“It also closed the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which normally would be at a peak right now, with regular seasonal visits by Mr. Trump himself,” the Times reported on Friday, claiming that the organization “will undoubtedly take a major hit from the coronavirus crisis.”

Mar-a-Lago has played a somewhat significant role in the coronavirus crisis story.

This month, President Trump was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian government official at the resort who later tested positive.

Mar-a-Lago was also where Fox News host Tucker Carlson reportedly drove to in an effort to get the president to take the coronavirus seriously.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]