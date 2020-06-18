Trump’s Tulsa Rally Return to be ‘Festival’ With Music, Camera Crews

President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign rally return in Tulsa, Oklahoma will reportedly be “a massive pro-Trump festival complete with musical acts,” camera crews, and big names.

In an exclusive report, Axios reported that the Trump campaign will be “flying in high-profile backers and camera crews to show the world the fervency of his supporters.”

“Organizers are leasing a jet to fly in surrogates the night before and multiple film crews are being brought in to record the event,” Axios detailed, citing “people familiar with the plans,” before claiming “speakers, performers and surrogates will appear both inside and outside the arena,” while “Trump plans to speak at both the indoor and outdoor stages.”

Over 50 Trump campaign surrogates will also reportedly be in attendance.

President Trump’s rally was originally supposed to take place on Juneteenth, Friday but was pushed back to Saturday the 20th following controversy over the date choice — which marks when slaves were freed following the Civil War.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday,” Trump explained last week. “Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.”

The president has faced criticism for hosting a campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic, and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart commented, “I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has also stated he would not attend over coronavirus fears — “I’m in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not” — and attendees have been made to waive their rights to sue should they test positive for Covid-19 after the rally.

