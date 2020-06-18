A video of performers waiting in line at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma has gone viral on Twitter, and many pundits and public figures are horrified by the band and their song.

The video — posted by NBC News reporter Cal Perry — took off as news broke that Trump’s upcoming campaign rally will act as a pro-Trump festival with musical acts and camera crews.

“Come on everybody, four more years!” The band chants. “It’s time to vote it’s time to pray … Vote Trump 2020!”

News media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users have mocked the Trump fan band, dubbing them “The whitest thing you will ever see,” and some have tried to guess their name, coming up with titles such as “Brad and the Karenettes” and “Taylor Not So Swift.”

This is the whitest thing you will ever see and you will never unsee it. https://t.co/VDAXrxHvCC — Josh Fox BlackLivesMatter (@joshfoxfilm) June 18, 2020

music is cancelled — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) June 18, 2020

Brad and the Karenettes — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 18, 2020

Future Ventilator Patients — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 18, 2020

AmeriKKA’s got no talent — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 18, 2020

Blissful Entitled Morons . — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) June 18, 2020

Taylor Not So Swift — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 18, 2020

From Tulsa via @CalNBC, ppl already lining up for the trump rally. pic.twitter.com/lyFHgIH55B — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 18, 2020

Watch the video above via NBC News’ Cal Perry.

