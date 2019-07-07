Twitter Has Theories of What Exactly on Fox News Set Trump Off

President Donald Trump lashed out at his favorite network Sunday evening, and many on Twitter had theories about what exactly set off Trump’s broadside.

Some pointed to Fox’s live coverage of the U.S. Women’s National Team victory in the World Cup including a live shot from a bar breaking out into a “fuck Trump” chant.

Others just questioned why Trump was attacking Fox in the first place or noted Trump had aired his grievances with Fox before on Twitter.

It appears Trump is attacking Fox News “weekend anchors”, I’m sure ONLY coincidentally after Fox unwittingly broadcast a now-viral clip of a French bar chanting “Fuck Trump”. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 8, 2019

Remember when the President of the United States used to pretend he didn’t just watch TV all day https://t.co/WfxTbSnw4k — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) July 8, 2019

Here’s a thread from the President of the United States on why Fox News is not right-wing enough. Honestly. https://t.co/0vYrhf35dB — Jason Whittaker (@thetowncrier) July 8, 2019

People forget that Trump vs. Fox News was a whole subplot for a good part of the 2016 campaign pic.twitter.com/5u7YGJbr69 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 8, 2019

Trump takes a swing at Fox News, CNN, Brian Williams, Steve Kornacki, MSNBC, NBC, New York Times, Boston Globe & the “boring” Dem debates https://t.co/n0Qd9PW5rh — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 8, 2019

President Trump’s tweets come after 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bennet appeared on ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It first aired this morning & re-aired this evening. #7News pic.twitter.com/BJ1SAaPabW — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 8, 2019

This thread is interesting. Trump complaining about Fox News seems odd, but it’s only the straight news-reading version of Fox (i.e. the weekend version) which he doesn’t like. Hannity, Judge Jeanine, Tucker are all still on speed-dial. https://t.co/xRmyUha8Rk — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlAJE) July 8, 2019

Suppose it’s all guesswork, but this is the kind of thing that makes me think if GOP-aligned media ever did turn against Trump, he’d be toast in about a week tops. https://t.co/I1df2Z3EPI — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) July 8, 2019

