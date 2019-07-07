comScore

Twitter Has Theories of What Exactly on Fox News Set Trump Off

By Connor MannionJul 7th, 2019, 9:11 pm

President Donald Trump lashed out at his favorite network Sunday evening, and many on Twitter had theories about what exactly set off Trump’s broadside.

Some pointed to Fox’s live coverage of the U.S. Women’s National Team victory in the World Cup including a live shot from a bar breaking out into a “fuck Trump” chant.

Others just questioned why Trump was attacking Fox in the first place or noted Trump had aired his grievances with Fox before on Twitter.

