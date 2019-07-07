Trump Attacks Fox News Anchors in Wild Tweetstorm: ‘Worse Than Watching CNN’

President Donald Trump again complained about the weekend news anchor line-up on Fox News, saying it is “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN.”

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump also criticized NBC anchor Brian Williams and falsely claimed he was fired. Williams currently hosts a nightly show on MSNBC and is chief anchor for MSNBC, but was he demoted from anchoring NBC Nightly News in 2015.

Trump also complained Fox News is “loading up with Democrats” and using The New York Times as a source for reporting.

Trump previously lashed out at Fox’s weekend programming, which tends to lean more on hard news reporting than opinion programming.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com