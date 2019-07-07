comScore

Trump Attacks Fox News Anchors in Wild Tweetstorm: ‘Worse Than Watching CNN’

By Connor MannionJul 7th, 2019, 8:05 pm

President Donald Trump again complained about the weekend news anchor line-up on Fox News, saying it is “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN.”

Trump also criticized NBC anchor Brian Williams and falsely claimed he was fired. Williams currently hosts a nightly show on MSNBC and is chief anchor for MSNBC, but was he demoted from anchoring NBC Nightly News in 2015.

Trump also complained Fox News is “loading up with Democrats” and using The New York Times as a source for reporting.

Trump previously lashed out at Fox’s weekend programming, which tends to lean more on hard news reporting than opinion programming.

