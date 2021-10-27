Wall Street Journal Slammed for Running Trump Letter Pushing Election Lie: Gave Him ‘Platform to Promote Nonsense’

Donald Trump

The Wall Street Journal received criticism Wednesday for running a letter from Donald Trump continuing to falsely declare the election was rigged.

The Journal editorial board recently wrote, in the middle of a piece on Pennsylvania and the 2020 election, that President Joe Biden legitimately won the state. The former president was naturally angry, given how the Keystone State is one of several he has been baselessly insisting was stolen from him.

He penned a letter to the editor continuing to push the big lie, and to the surprise of some reporters and media observers, the Journal ran it without comment or annotation.

The paper was roundly criticized, with Politico’s Alex Thompson noting how odd it is “given how much great reporting the WSJ newsroom did on the election.”

