Wall Street Journal Slammed for Running Trump Letter Pushing Election Lie: Gave Him ‘Platform to Promote Nonsense’

The Wall Street Journal received criticism Wednesday for running a letter from Donald Trump continuing to falsely declare the election was rigged.

The Journal editorial board recently wrote, in the middle of a piece on Pennsylvania and the 2020 election, that President Joe Biden legitimately won the state. The former president was naturally angry, given how the Keystone State is one of several he has been baselessly insisting was stolen from him.

He penned a letter to the editor continuing to push the big lie, and to the surprise of some reporters and media observers, the Journal ran it without comment or annotation.

The paper was roundly criticized, with Politico’s Alex Thompson noting how odd it is “given how much great reporting the WSJ newsroom did on the election.”

odd to just print this Trump letter w/ 0 fact checks given how much great reporting the WSJ newsroom did on the election https://t.co/MPP88tPbdL — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 27, 2021

WSJ Opinion allows Donald Trump to publish letter to the editor containing multiple false claims https://t.co/ECuhK3LUqO — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 27, 2021

Trump couldn’t post this on Facebook but the editors at the WSJ collectively decided to put it on their platform. Think about that. And they think they can distance themselves from it by doing it as an LTE. As of that magically absolves them from pushing the lies. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 27, 2021

WSJ editorial page gives Trump platform to promote nonsense about the 2020 election results.https://t.co/fiCPTIxS6B — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 27, 2021

In a new low for the @WSJ Opinion section, today they printed a litany of election falsehoods from former President Trump – without even a single mention of the fact that their own editorial side has thoroughly debunked these claims. https://t.co/JxA0BUce1k — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 27, 2021

Why would they publish, without analysis, a bunch of stuff that already been fact checked as false? For example: https://t.co/6HNNiyA2aL https://t.co/RyY7rcrU5M — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 27, 2021

this is full of absolute lies – from the first bullet point down https://t.co/AlxPRXhjGX — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) October 27, 2021

I know it's The Wall Street Journal, but still, choosing to publish an unhinged letter to the editor from Donald Trump about voter fraud conspiracy theories *without any additional context* is absolutely fucking insane and unconscionable https://t.co/ozSpa091gM pic.twitter.com/ZgWJs8kkv0 — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) October 27, 2021

their newsroom has fact checked a lot of the claims made in that letter. https://t.co/TowOMSSHVl — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 27, 2021

This is a laundry list of trump lies and debunked propaganda what the fuck https://t.co/0bPvrkd7Cp — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 27, 2021

