WATCH: Capitol Police Address Trump ‘Statement of Support’ For Jan. 6 Rioters Ahead of ‘Justice for J6’ Rally

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger has addressed the “statement of support” Donald Trump issued for those charged over January 6th.

Manger was asked about the statement during a Capitol Police press conference on Friday, during which he and other officers spoke on the upcoming “Justice for J6” rally.

Manger was asked if he was “factoring in the former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric” into their security planning ahead of Saturday’s rally, as Trump released a Thursday statement saying, “Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest.”

“In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice,” Trump added. “In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

Manger confirmed that he was aware of Trump’s “statement of support for the folks who were arrested on Jan. 6,” yet noted that there was no “specific mention” of the upcoming rally.

The Capitol Police chief also revealed that his biggest concern regarding potential violence amid the rally stemmed from the possibility of rally-goers conflicting with counter-protesters.

“What we are concerned about, I think, more than anything is the possibility of counter-demonstrators, and making it to this demonstration, and there being violence between those two groups,” Manger said, adding, “That is, in my opinion, the most likely scenario for violence.”

