WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Confronts Trump on Whether He Plans to Apologize for January 6th, Gets Booed By MAGA Crowd

CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to confront former President Donald Trump during his speech at the border about the January 6th insurrection.

Trump was in Texas with Governor Greg Abbott for a border visit, slamming the Biden administration’s immigration policies, and at one point going back to his usual false claims about the 2020 election.

As Trump’s speech ended, Acosta called out, “Will you apologize about January 6th?”

Trump did not answer, though the crowd loudly booed.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the former president pushed various baseless claims and conspiracies about the 2020 election. He tried putting the onus on Mike Pence to do something he actually couldn’t do, and some of the people at the Capitol chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 20:50 mark), via WFLA.

