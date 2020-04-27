President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold their next press briefing at 5 p.m ET on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the president would be holding a press conference to “brief the nation” on “additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again.”

The briefing comes just days after the White House announced it would be cutting down on its coronavirus press briefings, with President Trump calling them “Not worth the time & effort.”

After Axios reported on Friday that the president “may stop appearing daily” at briefings “and make shorter appearances when he does,” Trump openly questioned the point of them on Twitter a day later.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he wrote. “They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

Watch live above via the White House.

