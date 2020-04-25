President Donald Trump suggested an end to the daily White House coronavirus press briefings because they are “not worth the time & effort,” days after facing backlash for comments suggesting that ingesting disinfectants could potentially cure Covid-19.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort,” the president tweeted on Saturday.

Trump comments come after reports the White House plans to roll back the daily press briefings because they may be damaging the president’s image. Friday’s press briefing ended shortly after the president and experts gave a 22 minute statement, without taking any questions from the media.

“I told him it’s not helping him,” an anonymous adviser to the president told Axios. “Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn’t what people want to see.”

Currently, Trump holds an approval rating average of 45.8%, according to RealClearPolitics. The highest in his presidency peaked at 47.3%.

