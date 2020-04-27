comScore

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren Compares Stay-at-Home Orders to ‘Willful Slavery’ in Deleted Tweet 

By Leia IdlibyApr 27th, 2020, 3:50 pm

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren compared to stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic to “willful slavery” in a since-deleted post on Twitter.

The Fox Nation host has been a vocal supporter of the anti-lockdown protests and has even likened social distancing orders to communism, but comparing them to slavery is certainly her hottest take yet.

“Compliance starting to look a whole lot like willful slavery. #ReopenAmerica,” her tweet read. Hours earlier, Lahren took to Twitter to claim she has had enough with social distancing and does not want to wait until the virus is killed to reopen America:

Lahren’s deleted Twitter post

Lahren continued to post on Twitter regarding her disapproval with stay-at-home orders, noting “The point was to flatten the curve but here we are waiting and holding our breath hoping the gov will allow us to earn a living for our families.”

——

