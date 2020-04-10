CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta exchanged Easter greetings with President Donald Trump on Friday following an Oval Office prayer.

Following the prayer, President Trump said to the press, “Thank you all and have a great Good Friday… We’re gonna see you in a little while, and also if I don’t see you have a great Easter. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

“Mr. President, what’s your message to churches?” Acosta then asked. “Should pastors have Easter services?”

President Trump ignored the question, instead thanking the press again.

“Can we ask you then at the briefing?” questioned Acosta.

Trump nodded, prompting Acosta to say, “Okay, thank you. Happy Easter.”

“You too,” Trump responded. “Happy Easter everybody.”

President Trump and Acosta have long had a very combative relationship.

Acosta has routinely ripped into Trump over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and the two have repeatedly skirmished during press briefings.

Late last month, on the coronavirus pandemic, Acosta said, “I’ve never seen President Trump like this. I know people might say, well, you know, I can’t ever trust him. He’s a phony and so on. People may say that…. Have to tell you sitting in that room, that close to him, I’ve never seen President Trump like this. I think, to some extent, he is scared right now, Anderson, and we could all feel that in the room.”

“I think he gets it,” he declared.

