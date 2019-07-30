President Donald Trump’s speech commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first Legislative assembly of the Jamestown colony was interrupted by a protestor — who chanted “you can’t send us back, Virginia is our home.”

The protestor was a Virginia Legislator named Ibraheem Samirah who tweeted the following shortly after being escorted out:

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

During the remarks on Tuesday afternoon, Samirah — who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2019 — made his way to the front of the crowd, and held up a sign which read: “Go Back to Your Corrupted Home,” “Deport Hate,” and “Reunite My Family.”

“Mr. President, you can’t send us back!” Samirah said. “Virginia is our home! Mr. President, you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!”

The crowd began jeering loudly as Capitol Police approached Samirah and eventually escorted him out. As he was taken to the exits, the crowd chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com