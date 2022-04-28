10 Days After Easter, Fox News Is Still Fussing About the White House Easter Bunny

It’s been 10 days since Easter Sunday on April 17, so Will Cain decided to drive a frequent Fox News joke into the ground by wondering if the Easter Bunny is going to shield President Joe Biden from the press again.

Cain joined Harris Faulkner on Thursday to discuss reporting that Biden will soon be traveling around the country to rally support for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. Polls show the situation currently looks pretty dire for Biden though, so Cain was very skeptical that Biden’s rallying will do anything to help his party.

As Cain railed against the Biden administration, he scoffed at the idea that “the way to get on the right path before midterms is more President Biden.” He made his point while voicing his disbelief that Biden will be allowed to go into an “uncontrolled environment” where he might face questions from the media with no scripted talking points.

“Look, I’m saying this somewhat facetiously, but not completely,” Cain continued. “Will he come out with the Easter Bunny? Will the Easter Bunny be there to guide him along the way as to what he should say and where he can go? I don’t believe that more President Biden is the answer to our problems.”

Cain’s snark represents the continuation of Fox News’ tremendous outrage over the moment when Biden was guided away by someone in an Easter Bunny costume while he was taking reporters’ questions at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Faulkner expanded on Cain’s point as she added “You would hope that you were being facetious. The problem is we saw that recently…It is a joke, but it’s also a metaphor for what we’re dealing with right now.”

Cain and Faulkner continued to discuss how Biden is always “under direction” from others, but the former brought it back to the Easter Bunny once more as he said “Let me again only half-heartedly, facetiously ask this question — who is in the costume? Who is the Easter Bunny?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

