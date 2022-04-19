Fox & Friends disapproved of President Joe Biden getting whisked away by the Easter Bunny in the middle of answering questions about Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Biden took part in the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday as the event made its first return since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. During the festivities, a reporter tried to ask Biden a question on the White House lawn, and he began his answer with “Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be…”

Whatever Biden was going to say next, we’ll never know, because, at that moment, someone in an Easter Bunny costume got in front of Biden, cut him off mid-sentence, and guided him away. It isn’t clear who was inside the costume, though White House staffers Meghan Hays and Angela Perez both posted pictures on social media hinting it was one of them.

Hopping on a zoom call. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/voxLi3lA77 — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) April 18, 2022

As Fox & Friends covered this on Tuesday, they pronounced it a humiliating incident as Brian Kilmeade said “How embarrassing is that?”

“At least finish the sentence and say ‘Okay, this is a fun day, I’ll catch up to you guys later,” Kilmeade said. “Instead [he] turns around like a robot and just pushes away. Who’s in control here? My goodness! You allow that to happen?”

Steve Doocy got in next and remarked about how the White House press team “hate it when the president takes ad-libbed questions.”

“Or ad-libs off a speech,” Kilmeade added. “In all seriousness, she embarrassed the president. This is seen everywhere around the world. This is why Saudi Arabia’s version of SNL is mocking him as a doddering old man being led by the vice president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com