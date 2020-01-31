“It’s a cover-up. That’s what the Senate has now done.”

And if anyone could spot a cover-up, it’s Carl Bernstein — the man who helped expose one of the most complex, high-profile cover-ups in American history.

Thursday night on CNN, Bernstein — the famed journalist who helped get to the bottom of the Watergate scandal — reacted to the news that Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) will vote against allowing witnesses during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. In a scathing commentary, the legendary reporter blasted the Senate, and specifically Republicans, for what will likely be a swift end to the trial as a result of Alexander’s vote — given that all indications are that at least 50 senators will vote against hearing witnesses.

“They have covered up what the President of the United States has done in his grievous action when they had the the ability to find out more. And reach a bipartisan, as it were, decision if we could hear from the witnesses, if Mr. [John] Bolton could come in and tell us, is there anything else there? No. Maybe it would be exonerating.” “This is a cover-up. Plain and simple. And there has been no attempt throughout this proceeding by the Republicans in this Senate of the United States — the so-called world’s greatest deliberative body, which we now can see how deliberative it is — that we have seen now a really shameful episode in our history that’s going to read down for many, many years.”

Bernstein went on to bash what he termed the Alan Dershowitz “catechism for the cult of Trump” — that is, Dershowitz’s claim during Wednesday’s trial session that the president can do whatever he deems necessary to secure his election if he feels it is in the national interest.

“That’s an astonishing assertion Dershowitz made about what the president can do,” Bernstein said.

Watch above, via CNN.

