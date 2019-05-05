Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pressed in an interview Sunday on the president’s claims about Russia’s involvement in Venezuela.

On This Week, anchor Jonathan Karl aired a clip of President Donald Trump saying, after his call with Vladimir Putin, that the Russian president is “not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela.”

“Aren’t they already deeply involved in supporting [Nicolás] Maduro?” Karl asked Pompeo.

“The president has said that the Russians must get out,” Pompeo replied. “I don’t think anything the president said is inconsistent with that.”

Karl pointed out that Pompeo himself said that Russia convinced Maduro to stay in power when he was considering fleeing Venezuela: “Does the president not realize what you have said publicly? And what is obvious, that Putin is deeply involved in Venezuela? I mean, what does he mean when he’s saying he’s not looking to get involved?”

“I didn’t see the full context of the quote there, I don’t know what context that was said,” Pompeo said. “The president has made clear, we want everyone out and that includes the Russians.”

Later in the interview, Pompeo said military options are on the table for Venezuela.

Watch above, via ABC News.

