Karoline Leavitt Shades ABC’s Rachel Scott For Asking About Iranian Statements

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shaded ABC News’s Rachel Scott Monday when the reporter asked about the conflicting reports from the White House and the Iranian regime about war negotiations.

“Americans are seeing conflicting messages with the United States and Iran,” Scott began. “I know the president insists that negotiations are underway. As you just mentioned, he also said that Iran has agreed to most of the 15 points. We heard Iran is saying no negotiations are taking place. They’re calling the proposal ‘excessive,’ ‘unrealistic.'”

“So, how do you square that? How do you explain that discrepancy between the two?” Scott asked.

“I think the American people are smart enough not to take the word of a terrorist regime that has chanted death to America for 47 years at their word. And I hope journalists in this room are wise enough not to take an Iranian regime that has repeatedly lied about our country, about our values, about everyone in this room, frankly, for nearly five decades.”

“The American public are smart enough to understand that,” Leavitt added.

On Monday, President Donald Trump finally revealed who he was talking to in the Iranian government after Iran repeatedly denied talks were underway..

Caitlin Doornbos with The New York Post reported that Trump “confirmed to me today that the US is negotiating with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, saying we’ll ‘find out in about a week’ whether he is someone America can truly work with.”

Trump made a surprise announcement last week that “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” were taking place between the two warring countries, but he refused to give a name.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Trump was speaking to Ghalibaf, but the Iranian official quickly denied the report.

Ghalibaf posted to X, “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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