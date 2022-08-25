‘Absolutely Outrageous’: Fox & Friends Ask if Biden is ‘Buying Votes’ By Forgiving Student Loan Debt

Fox & Friends took a negative view of Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, suggesting it is a naked ploy for the president to buy votes from those who will benefit.

“Is Joe Biden buying votes for $10,000 vote?” Steve Doocy asked as Fox aired a graphic pronouncing the debt relief plan a “handout.” He then said the plan will anger those who didn’t go to college, those who won’t benefit from it after paying off their student loans already, and those who took loans from private lenders.

“It’s absolutely outrageous,” Katie Pavlich agreed as she ran through the plan’s details.

“Taxpayers are going to pay for this. Taxpayers who took out loans to start a business,” she said. “The people who went to a four-year, five-year school went to get a degree doesn’t have a rush on investment that costs $100,000 for example. You will now be paying for that, regardless of whether you were the one who decided to be responsible, or your parents making sacrifices not to go on family vacations so they could save for your college, they are also the one on the hook for this.”

After saying that it would’ve been better for Biden to cut down interest rates, Brian Kilmeade railed against the president while saying the decision to take on student loans for college comes down to personal responsibility.

“That is called a financial decision that we make every single day,” he said. “You don’t have an obligation to go to a $70,000 school. If you are lucky enough and your parents can afford it, if you choose to do it, these are all your personal decisions. It’s not the president’s decision to say it’s unfair to do this. We’re saying it’s a little expensive. I need to take out a loan. It doesn’t seem fair they have to make this high payment every month.”

Doocy hopped back in to remark that “the midterms are 65 days away,” clearly suggesting Biden’s plan is a strategy to give Democrats a boost before the elections. He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of flip-flopping when she said last year that Biden didn’t have the authority to forgive student debt.

