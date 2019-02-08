Acting AG Whitaker Refuses to Answer Rep. Nadler: ‘Mr. Chairman, I See That Your Five Minutes is Up’

After some delay and friction, and the threat of subpoena, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, and it is already a spectacle. In an exhausting battle, Whitaker repeatedly refused to answer questions from committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), with a rather surprising moment at the end.

The back-and-forth between Nadler and Whitaker was contentious, with Whitaker repeatedly refusing to answer questions. There were long pauses, the silent treatment as he put his reading glasses on and looked away rather than answering, he even answered questions with questions, demanding to know the basis for them being asked.

Eventually, after some pre-written monologues from the Democrat chair, he asked Whitaker: “In your capacity as acting attorney general, have you ever approved any request or action to be taken by the special counsel?”

Whitaker briefly paused before replying. “Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up, so…” said Whitaker. The entire hearing reacted loudly with gasps and some laughter. “We, I’m here voluntarily, we have agreed to five-minute rounds.”

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CNN.

[Featured image via screengrab]

—

Follow Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com