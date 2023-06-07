Adam Kinzinger Falls For Fake Trump Post Raging at Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

CNN senior political commentator and former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger fell for a fake social media post on Wednesday that purported to show former President Donald Trump raging at his ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“OH MEADOWS TURNED,” tweeted Kinzinger, who posted a screenshot of the supposed Trump post:

WHEN MARK MEADOWS CAME CRAWLING TO ME WITH TEARS IN HIS EYES, SAYING SIR I NEED A JOB PLEASE HELP ME, I FELT VERY SORRY FOR HIM. I KNEW HE WAS STRONGLY HATED BY MOST OF HIS FELLOW CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS, BUT I HAD JUST FIRED MY PREVIOUS CHIEF OF STAFF, LIKE A DOG, SO I DECIDED TO HAVE MARK AUDITION FOR THE JOB, APPRENTICE STYLE. HOW DID HE THANK ME? BY HIRING VISCOUS RINOS & RATS WHO TURNED AND THROUGH ME UNDER THE BUS WITH THE RADICAL COMMUNISTS OF THE J6 COMMITTEE AND THEN A MAD DOG LEFTIST PROSECUTOR. I WAS GOING TO FIRE MARK IN 2021 BUT THE ELECTION WAS STOLLEN FROM ME!

Kinzinger posted the rant on Twitter:

While a quick perusal of Trump’s Truth Social page on Wednesday showed other rants in all-caps, along with an edited video of rival Chris Christie launching his presidential campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet, the supposed diatribe post could not be seen and seems fake.

After social media users pointed out that the alleged Trump rant appeared to be fake, Kinzinger deleted his post.

Sir, I’m pretty sure that’s fake — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 7, 2023

“Deleted the very believable but possibly false truth social post by Trump,” wrote Kinzinger in a follow up post. “We will have to see if Meadows turned or not.”

Deleted the very believable but possibly false truth social post by Trump. We will have to see if Meadows turned or not. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 7, 2023

However, later on Wednesday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also posted the same fake Trump rant.

Kinzinger — who accused billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk of spreading “absolute misinformation” in February — has previously amplified fake news on the social network.

In February 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kinzinger fell for a parody post which falsely identified American comedian Sam Hyde as the “Ukrainian Ace-fighter Pilot known as the ‘Ghost of Kyiv.'” For years, pranksters have jokingly identified Hyde as the culprit behind several shootings and terrorist attacks — pranks which members of the media and even lawmakers have repeatedly fallen for.

