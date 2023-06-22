Adam Schiff and Joy Behar Agree Republicans Will Abandon Trump By Next Year Because ‘He’s A Loser!’

The View co-host Joy Behar and California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff agreed that Republican lawmakers will likely abandon former President Donald Trump by next year because he’s a proven “loser.”

Schiff joined the daytime panel a day after House Republicans voted to censure the former House Intelligence Committee Chairman for “misleading the American public.” The official voted on the censure was 213 Republicans in favor. while 209 Democrats opposed the resolution.

“Kevin McCarthy has no control, no control over his members,” Schiff said on the program on Thursday. “The speakers yesterday, first of all, there were very few of them on the Republican side, but the ones that were there were the Marjorie Taylor Greens and the Lauren Boeberts… And this is who is dominating the Republican conference.”

The California Democrat, who will be running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein Senate seat in the next Congressional election cycle, also noted that Republicans were doing the bidding of Trump and “acting like puppets.”

“But look, we’ll get past this. I have every confidence this, too, shall pass,” Schiff added. “I think that if we beat them next year and God help us, if we don’t, they may just decide to abandon Trump, not because he’s a liar. They’re fine with that, not because he’s immoral. They can live with that too, not even because he’s a danger to our national security. But they just might decide to abandon him for the reason you mentioned, which is he’s a loser.”

Behar then jumped into agree with Schiff by screaming, “Loser!” while making an “L” hand gesture over her forehead.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice indicted the former president on 37 counts related to his handling of classified material after leaving the White House in January 2021. If convicted on all charges, Trump could spend time in prison.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

