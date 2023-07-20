Adam Schiff Tells Fox Reporter It’s ‘Par For the Course’ For House GOP to ‘Bring Bigots Before the Congress’

Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) slammed Republicans’ decision not to cancel the testimony of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Weaponization of Federal Government Subcommittee on Thursday.

Kennedy, who is running a longshot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination claimed last week, “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

He added that he does not know if the virus was “deliberately targeted.”

Despite much outcry, Republicans moved forward with his testimony. An anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy has had multiple social media posts removed because they were misinformation.

Before the hearing, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz D-FL) unsuccessfully requested Republicans not move forward with his testimony.

Afterward, Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn questioned some Democratic lawmakers, including Schiff.

“Do you think that Democrats are proving RFK Jr.’s point by trying to stop him from coming today and censor him, that Democrats are unfairly censoring him?” she asked Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) as they walked through the halls of the Capitol.

“I’m not gonna respond to a loaded question like that,” he replied. “You’ve already decided on your own answer.”

Vaughn tried the same question with Wasserman Schultz.

“We were not trying to censor him,” she replied. “We were trying to make sure that he didn’t cause more harm with his outrageous testimony.”

She then asked Schiff.

“I don’t think you want to bring bigots before the Congress, but apparently that’s par for the course with this majority,” he answered.

Watch above via Fox News.

