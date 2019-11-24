House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff defended the impeachment strategy being pursued right now by the committee as they start putting together the overall report.

Chuck Todd asked him if the investigations will be continuing as the committee starts compiling the impeachment report.

“There’s more work to be done,” Schiff said. “But at the same time we’ve already accumulated quite overwhelming evidence that the president once again sought foreign interference in an election, conditioned official acts… to get these political investigations.”

Todd remarked that it seems “odd” that they appear to be winding down with more “open leads” being presented, like revelations in a recent FOIA release of State Department emails.

Schiff said “it’s important to know we’re not stopping” while saying again the evidence is overwhelming.

“The fact that Republicans may be derelict in their responsibility doesn’t relieve us of our obligation to do our constitutional duty, and we feel an urgency about that,” he continued. “So even as we compile this report, even as we submit everyday to the Judiciary Committee, we will continue this investigation, but we are not going to let the administration stonewalling us stop us.”

via NBC.

