Afghanistan Veteran Says on MSNBC He Was ‘Appalled’ by Biden Address: ‘I Feel Like I Watched a Different Speech Than the Rest of You’

Matt Zeller, an Afghanistan veteran and former CIA analyst who co-founded an organization — No One Left Behind — to help interpreters that aided the United States, made it clear on MSNBC Wednesday he’s not

Nicolle Wallace defended Joe Biden’s speech and claimed “95 percent” of the public would agree with the president.

Later on in the program, Brian Williams brought on Zeller and said, “It’s almost ironic now to state the name of the organization you founded, given what we’re watching go on, though I’m curious to hear your reaction of this consequential speech by the American president. Didn’t run from it. He owned it. He owned his decision, he the fact that — as he put it — the buck stops with him.”

Zeller said Biden should “own their deaths too” and told Williams, “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled.”

He called it a “bold-faced lie” for the president to claim they planned for every contingency:

I have been personally trying to tell this administration since it took office, I have been trying to tell our government for years that this was coming. We sent them plan after plan on how to evacuate these people. Nobody listened to us. They didn’t plan for the evacuation of our Afghan wartime allies. They’re trying to conduct it now at the 11th hour. The thing they were most concerned about was with the optics of the chaotic evacuation. Well, they got exactly what they were most concerned of by failing to do what was right when we could have done it.

Zeller blasted the president’s suggestion Afghan forces are to blame, saying, “How dare us for having to blame these people for not having the audacity to be able to survive a Taliban onslaught.”

He was most frustrated that Biden didn’t talk specifically “about how we’re going to get every single one of these people out.”

Zeller even confirmed that he too has heard from people on the ground in Afghanistan that the Taliban is going door to door “making lists of people who used to work with us.”

“We either take them now or these people are going to die.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com