President Joe Biden has been roundly criticized over the chaos in Afghanistan and failures to evacuate personnel and U.S. allies sooner.

The president delivered an address Monday that received similar criticism, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace came to his defense.

Wallace — who served as Bush White House Communications Director from 2005 to 2006 — told Brian Williams, “95 percent of the American people will agree with everything he just said. 95 percent of the press covering this White House will disagree.”

“And for an American president to finally be completely aligned with such an overwhelming majority of what the American people think about Afghanistan is probably a tremendous relief to the American people,” she said.

While she acknowledged that the White House did not “come to this with a forthright explanation of how quickly the Taliban would take over the country,” Wallace argued Biden “came to this speech with a very forthright explanation of why that was.”

“So I think what this president did was walk into that room, speak to something that he really does have the support of the vast majority of Americans on, and make clear that this was put in motion because this country is not going to fight for a country that won’t fight for itself.”

