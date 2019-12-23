Two days before Christmas, Reverend Al Sharpton slammed Donald Trump’s evangelical supporters by saying they’ve sold their souls and “the soul of the church” to overlook the president’s transgressions.

Sharpton joined Morning Joe on Monday to talk about the conversation he had over the weekend with Mark Galli, the editor-in-chief of Christianity Today who continues to defend his editorial board’s call for Trump’s impeachment. Sharpton said Galli “made it very clear” on PoliticsNation that the magazine’s stance is “not a political position, it’s a moral one.”

From Sharpton:

“By raising it to that level and putting it in that perspective, he not only exposes the President, but he exposes a lot of the Evangelical leaders, saying I support the President…He says, but you can’t get away from his immorality, you can’t get away from his divisiveness, his lying, his race baiting. He laid it out. I think there’s a scripture that said what profits a man to gain the world and lose his own soul, he’s actually challenging them that, are you bargaining and selling your soul for some judicial appointments and some other things that the right wants but you’ve given up the soul of the church? What do we stand for?”

Sharpton concluded by saying Evangelicals are offended by the op-ed because “it’s exposing all of them that they would take the shameless conman over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus. They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it, is the inference he’s saying from his editorial. And that’s sad on many levels.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

