Alan Dershowitz Accuses Democrats of Scheming to Prevent Trump from Running: ‘I Want to Have the Right to Vote Against Him’

Alan Dershowitz argued there is a concerted effort from opponents of former President Donald Trump to keep him from running for office in 2024.

The former Harvard Law professor argued he did not want “bureaucrats” from denying him a chance to vote against the former president, should he run and ultimately win the GOP nomination.

Dershowitz joined the right-wing streaming platform Real America’s Voice where he railed against what he described against an endeavor to disqualify Trump from office.

“Look, I’m a liberal Democrat, I voted for [Joe Biden],” Dershowitz told John Solomon on Just the News Not Noise. “I’m not gonna vote for Trump if he runs for reelection. I want to have the right to vote against him, I don’t want to see bureaucrats deny me that right to vote against him, that’s what democracy is.”

Dershowitz added Trump’s opponents are making an “attempt to try to get him disqualified from running.”

“I don’t think it’s gonna work,” Dershowitz added. “I think it actually, probably has strengthened his base of support.”

The attorney stated:

There are three kinds of people out there. There are the anti-Trump haters, for whom anything that happens to Trump – professor Laurence Tribe – it doesn’t matter, he’ll trash the Constitution to get Trump. Then there are the Trump lovers. Doesn’t matter how much evidence they might have, it’s not possible that Trump did anything wrong. Then, there is the vast majority of neutral Americans who want to see justice done, who want to see fair justice. They don’t want a different rule for Hillary Clinton and Sandy Berger on the one hand, and President Trump on the other hand. They want to see equal justice under the law.

Trump, like Clinton and Berger, is accused of mishandling classified government material.

