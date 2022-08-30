Alec Baldwin Lands First Acting Role Since Fatal ‘Rust‘ Shooting

Alec Baldwin is returning to acting, one year shy of the fatal shooting on the set of his last film Rust.

According to The New York Post, Baldwin will appear on Broadway in a revival of the play Art by Yasmina Reza.

A source revealed to The Post that the play will likely open next Spring. Baldwin will be flanked by numerous other stars including, Tony Shalhoub, John Leguizamo, and Matthew Warchus.

The play, set in Paris, follows the story of three close friends whose longstanding friendship is jeopardized after one of them purchases an art piece the others deem trivial.

This will be Baldwin’s first acting job since the fatal October 21st, 2021 set shooting that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico. The shooting occurred as Baldwin was holding a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition.

Charges have yet to be filed for anyone involved but the FBI has been helping local police during the investigation. Baldwin said earlier this month that he continues to think about the incident every day.

“That she died, that’s the worst thing of all. Somebody died, and it was avoidable. It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life I think about that,” Baldwin said.

