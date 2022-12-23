‘America Has Lost Its Sense of God!’ Fox News Hosts Fume Biden Didn’t Say ‘Jesus’ During Christmas Speech

President Joe Biden was accused by Fox News hosts of excluding millions of Americans from his recent message of unity on Friday’s Outnumbered by not mentioning the name Jesus Christ.

Biden’s Christmas address this week included the president calling for unity and an end to bitter political divisions. The fact that Jesus Christ was not mentioned was partly what Outnumbered honed in on in a segment covering the speech.

“Not saying the name of Jesus — look, there are other holidays to celebrate, but Christmas is the birth of Christ. When we celebrate the birth of Christ who came and gave us the gift of life. That’s what we celebrate and to take that out is just sad,” former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas later claimed Biden’s speech “excludes half of America” — apparently referring to Christians.

The Heritage Foundation’s Kara Frederick took things a step further at one point, arguing Biden’s lack of a Jesus shoutout is a “manifestation” of the country moving away from its “Judeo-Christian” principles.

“America’s lost its sense of God,” she declared, “it’s Judeo-Christian values, and I think this is just a manifestation, this speech not mentioning Christ, talking about how divided this nation’s been for so long, it’s all part and parcel of the secularization of America and we need to return to our faith.”

She called for Americans to “reclaim” their faith. Biden, notably, is a practicing Catholic.

“That’s the only way society is going to work going forward, and it’s made us a city on a hill. We need to reclaim that. We need to reclaim our founding principles, period,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News

