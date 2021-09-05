Amy Klobuchar Proposes Abolishing the Filibuster to Preserve Abortion Rights: ‘An Archaic Rule’ Should Not ‘Allow Us to Put Our Heads in the Sand’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday that while she hopes the Supreme Court will not overturn Roe v. Wade, she thinks eliminating the filibuster in the Senate will allow lawmakers to institute protections of their own.

“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi says the House will vote to codify abortion protections into law,” CNN’s Dana Bash asked. “But you know better than I do, there aren’t 60 votes for that in the U.S. Senate. So realistically, what can you and your fellow Democrats do? Or is the Texas law going to be allowed to stand?”

Klobuchar noted that while there were pro-abortion rights senators, they did not have enough votes to reach the necessary 60 to get past a Republican filibuster.

“My solution to this — which is my solution for voting rights and so many other things, including climate change… — I believe we should abolish the filibuster,” she said. “I do not believe an archaic rule should be used to allow us to put our heads in the sand — to use Justice Sonia Sotomayor‘s words — to put our heads in the sand and not take action on the important issues, the challenges that are facing our country right now, now and over the next years. We just will get nowhere if we keep this filibuster in place.”

Klobuchar went on to say her job “is to make the case on the merits” and convince others to abolish the filibuster.

“But I just think to pretend that this isn’t happening right now is the biggest mistake,” she said. “This is an assault on women’s health. There is no doubt about it, and as you can see by my exchange with Amy Coney Barrett [during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing], we could see it coming.”

“There are now three Trump Supreme Court justices, you add that to the two conservatives that were already there,” she continued. “This is the result. It’s not a surprise.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com