Ana Cabrera to Host New Weekday Show for MSNBC After Moving Over From CNN

Ana Cabrera is gearing up for her cable news comeback as she prepares to take on a new weekday show for MSNBC.

The network is getting ready to launch Ana Cabrera Reports, which will premiere on Monday and air on weekdays at 10:00 a.m. ET. In a press release, the network said Cabrera’s show will “break down the latest news and bring expert in-the-field reporting on the day’s most important stories to viewers, paired with interviews and discussions with newsmakers, journalists, thought leaders, and more.”

“The launch of Ana Cabrera Reports comes as MSNBC continues to invest in new programming and across streaming, audio, newsletters; and builds on the six-year winning streak of MSNBC over CNN in total day and prime time,” the statement continues. “Cabrera will join the MSNBC Reports lineup of breaking news anchors including José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, Katy Tur, Alex Witt and Yasmin Vossoughian.”

Cabrera’s move to NBCUniversal comes after her departure from CNN, where she worked for approximately 10 years as an anchor and network correspondent. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to promote her upcoming show.

“I just stepped into my new home away from home,” she wrote. “Thrilled to join the team and hope you will join us at 10am ET everyday!”

I just stepped into my new home away from home. Thrilled to join the team and hope you will join us at 10am ET everyday! “Ana Cabrera Reports” on @MSNBC – starting Monday April 10. pic.twitter.com/30nzuNgi9h — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 5, 2023

Let’s make a date for Monday at 10am ET! https://t.co/Ou60KgnLYs — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 5, 2023

