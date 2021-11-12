CNN’s Ana Navarro said Friday night Donald Trump keeps attacking Mike Pence over the 2020 election because he cannot accept that he is “a loser.”

Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to help overturn the election leading up to January 6, and in stunning audio from an interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl, the former president dismissed and downplayed the fact people were literally chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol.

Don Lemon remarked that normally a stunning revelation like that would engender more outrage, but because everyone’s numb to this kind of thing from Trump, “it has sadly become the norm.”

“I’m not even sure what the newsworthiness of it is,” Navarro remarked. “It would be news worthy if he had said something differently. But this is Donald Trump. He’s going to be in his death bed and in his last breath he’s going to be blaming Mike Pence for having allowed the election to be stolen from him in a fraudulent way.”

The reason he keeps pushing this, she continued, is that “Donald Trump cannot accept that he is a loser, that he is a loser, a LOSER.”

She repeated it in Spanish and said, “His ego cannot take it.”

“He has convinced himself of this, even if it means not caring about the fact that there was literally actually a noose hanging there for Mike Pence,” Navarro said.

She even suggested that Trump’s attack on Pence should give others from Trumpworld pause about whether their loyalty to Trump will actually matter in the end, considering how loyal Pence was for four years.

Lemon ended the segment by wryly remarking, “Next time I want you to just really tell us how you really feel.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

