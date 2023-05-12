The View co-host Ana Navarro had some choice words for Democrats who are concerned Joe Biden is “too old” for re-election, reminding them that Donald Trump is poised to become the Republican nominee.

“Anybody who thought the Republican base was going to turn away from him saw this week that that is not going to happen,” Navarro said of Trump’s town hall appearance on CNN. “So, I would tell people who are angry with CNN, channel that anger into the voting booth.

“And you know, all the Democrats who fret and clutch their pearls, oh, ’cause Biden is too old and Kamala is too this or too that. You know what? Shut the hell up and get with the program! Because that’s what’s on the other side,” Navarro said. “That is what is on the other side and it was a reminder. I had forgotten. I’m not on Truth Social. I don’t watch Fox. I haven’t watched a rally. This is a reminder — he hasn’t changed at all. He’s going to be worse if he gets back in. ”

“Worse, much worse,” Joy Behar agreed, “because he’s going to have more power.”

CNN came under fire this week for inviting Trump to participate in a town hall in New Hampshire moderated by Kaitlan Collins. AC360 host Anderson Cooper defended CNN’s decision against critics who argued that a twice-impeached man found liable of sexual abuse, should not be given a podium.

“If you’re angry or upset, I understand, but you have the power to do something about it,” Cooper told his audience. “You can actually get involved. You can make a difference, whatever side of the aisle you’re on. After last night, none of us can say, ‘I didn’t know what’s out there. I didn’t know what’s coming.'”

Watch The View clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com