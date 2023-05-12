New Hampshire’s GOP Governor Rips His Own Voters Who Cheered Trump Laughing at Sexual Abuse Victim On CNN

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) tore into the pro-Trump audience at CNN’s town hall event with the former president and leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate on Wednesday night. Sununu is considering challenging Donald Trump for the nomination and he spoke with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for a lengthy interview which will air on Sunday.

Psaki, President Joe Biden’s former press secretary, previewed part of the interview on MSNBC Friday morning.

“One of the things that struck me was the laughter in the audience, particularly when Trump was talking about E. Jean Carroll, someone a jury says he’s sexually abused, defamed, and now has to pay her $5 million. Now, you were not involved in making up the audience, but these are these are people in the audience from New Hampshire, Republicans in New Hampshire, undeclared voters in that room. I was curious just what your reaction was when they started laughing?” Psaki asked in the clip she previewed.

“It was embarrassing,” Sununu shot back without hesitation.

“Now, I can understand as the camera panned through that audience, I knew pretty much everybody in there, they’re all Trump supporters, right?” Sununu replied, adding:

So the audience was absolutely filled with Trump supporters. So I wasn’t surprised to hear the support. But when you’re talking about a serious issue like that and laughter and mocking and all that, that’s it’s completely inappropriate, without a doubt. And it doesn’t shine a positive light on New Hampshire. But again, I understand what the audience makeup was.

“Large percentage of Trump supporters?” Psaki added, coaxing more out of Sununu.

“Oh, I would say almost all of them. Yeah, I think I have to go back and look. But to Kaitlan’s credit, I think she’d say, this is so-and-so and this person voted for you in 16 and 20 or whatever,” Sununu added, concluding:

Maybe they’re undeclared voters, but I believe every single one of them had voted for Trump at some point. So I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know who, how they, how they determine that and set that up. But obviously, it was a roomful of Trump supporters. So no one should have been surprised to hear the support. But again, on that issue, it was it was I would call it embarrassing.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

