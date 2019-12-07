Ana Navarro Tells CNN Rudy Giuliani is ‘Unhinged,’ Trump Should Want Him Off TV

Commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas told CNN that President Donald Trump’s supporters shouldn’t want an “unhinged” Rudy Giuliani to testify before Congress.

CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera was asking the frequent co-host of The View about GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s interview with Chris Cuomo, where the Trump ally tried to distance himself from Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine.

Gaetz himself said it was “weird” Giuliani was even in Ukraine as the Trump administration faces potential impeachment over its interactions with Ukraine.

“If Republicans aren’t even trying to defend Giuliani, why is the president embracing him so much?” Cabrera asked.

“Rudy has proven himself to be loyal to Trump, blindly loyal. That’s something that Trump really likes. Also, I think Trump embraces some of these conspiracy theories that Giuliani seems to be espousing, advocating and promoting,” Navarro responded.

She also said that Republicans should actually be nervous if Giuliani ends up testifying before Congress for whatever reason.

“Republicans need to be nervous bout the possibility of Giuliani actually showing up to testify in front of Congress,” she said. “He has been unstable. We have seen him be unhinged. We have seen him contradict himself within seconds in the same interview on this network with Chris Cuomo. His performances on TV have been abominable.”

“If I were a Trump supporter, I would be nervous about the idea of Rudy going on TV, much less giving sworn testimony in front of Congress,” Navarro said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]