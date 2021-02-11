Anderson Cooper Calls Out GOP Senators Huddling With Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team: ‘The Fix Is Likely In’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out the three Republican senators who met with Donald Trump’s defense attorneys on Thursday, despite being jurors of the trial, noting that “the fix is likely in.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reported that after House Democrats presented their third day of arguments that Trump should be impeached for inciting the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mike Lee (R-UT) huddled with the former president’s impeachment defense team:

Several GOP senators just met with Trump’s defense attorneys, including Cruz and Graham. Lee also spotted going in. Graham refused to talk about it after. “See you tomorrow,” he told me. Schoen told us there’s nothing inappropriate about meeting with jurors in impeachment trial — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 11, 2021

Commenting on the meeting, Cooper noted that Trump’s lawyers were meant to present their case on Friday, adding, “Those arguments to senators appear to have already begun, at least behind closed doors.”

The anchor then quoted a statement from Cruz to CNN, reading, “We were discussing their strategy for tomorrow and discussing their thoughts on where it should go.”

“Again, these three men are jurors in a trial,” Cooper pointed out. “So ethics aside, it’s pretty much an indication that the fix is likely in. And the Democrats seem to know that.”

Cooper later summarized the case presented by Democrats during Thursday’s trial, noting that they warned about the message it would send the nation if Trump was acquitted.

Watch above, via CNN.

