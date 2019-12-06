CNN’s Anderson Cooper ended his show with a Ridiculist mocking President Donald Trump’s comments today about toilets.

If you missed it, here’s what POTUS said today:

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it, and you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet, you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Dripping out very quietly… People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that very strongly, at my suggestion.”

A bewildered Cooper asked, “People are flushing toilets 10 to 15 times?”

He said normally when Trump “talks about people,” it’s either “imaginary people” or people of the “many people are saying” type, “which really means he’s talking about it.”

“This mess smells like a number one and number two. It’s big. I mean, I don’t want to get into it, but it sounds like less of a water pressure issue, more of like a hazmat situation,” Cooper added.

He also brought up comments Rand Paul made about toilets in a 2011 hearing and was similarly confused.

You can watch above, via CNN.

