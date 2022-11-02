Anderson Cooper Rips Kari Lake for Joking About Pelosi Attack: ‘When Did We Become Like This?’

Anderson Cooper blasted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi suffered a fractured skull when a suspect broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence and allegedly struck him in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull. The speaker was not home at the time.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake told a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday. “They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

Cooper spoke with CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, who reported that Lake now claims that she “never made light of the attack.” He added that Lake claimed the video was the result of “a lot of creative editing.”

“I went back and watched that full video,” Dale said. “It changes absolutely nothing.”

CNN aired the clip of Lake making light of the incident. Her comments prompted laughter from the audience and the man interviewing her.

“This is her shtik,” Cooper said. “Who’s the guy interviewing her who covers this face like this is actually something funny? I mean, when did human beings become–when did we become like this? Who is guffawing in the audience as if it’s actually funny? I don’t understand. There’s just nothing funny about anybody being hurt.”

Watch above via CNN

