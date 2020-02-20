Andrew Napolitano Suggests Trump Might Pardon Roger Stone Today: ‘Only a Pardon Can Fairly Undo This Mess’

Fox News Senior Judiciary Analyst Andrew Napolitano made plain that he feels that President Donald Trump may very well pardon Roger Stone, on the very day that the President’s friend and former advisor is to be sentenced on seven counts against him.

Stone was found guilty by a jury that, turns out, was led by a foreperson who had previously retweeted messaging that was anti-Trump in nature and even included Roger Stone’s name, though she had explained in jury selection that she was unfamiliar with Stone’s name.

As Napolitano stated on Fox & Friends “this woman appears to have known the outcome in her own mind before the trial started. Why do I say that? Because the things she said about the president and about Roger Stone and her Tweets. For the judge to overlook that and sentence him anyway and push that offer is almost unforgivable.”

After admitting that he didn’t know what the president was going to do, co-host Steve Doocy asked: “Are you suggesting he might pardon him?”

Napolitano replied “I’m suggesting he might pardon Roger Stone today because the minute he signs that pardon, this judge is divested of jurisdiction in the case and stone walks out of the courtroom. The conviction is not final until she sentences him and signs the sentencing papers.”

Asked if the intradepartmental conflict at the DOJ has made life harder for Attorney General Bill Barr, Napolitano affirmed yes, adding “the Justice Department which works for President Trump who said the trial was unfair is opposing Stone’s motion for a new trial,” which was a reason he resolved at “only a pardon can fairly undo this mess.”

“This is not about politics and it’s not about friendship. It’s about the Constitution and human decency.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]