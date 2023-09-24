AOC Refuses To Answer If She Will Help Matt Gaetz Oust Kevin McCarthy: ‘Cross That Bridge When We Get To It’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to answer if she would assist Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz in ousting his own party’s Speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy from House leadership.

Republican lawmakers and McCarthy have battled in recent weeks as the likeliness of a government shutdown becomes a real possibility if not resolved by the end of the month.

Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert led the effort to make McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership a long-difficult battle. If Democrats such as AOC were across the aisle with the GOP, it could spell doom for McCarthy’s career in leadership.

During an interview on CBS News’s Face the Nation, anchor Margaret Brennan asked Ocasio-Cortez if she would work Gaetz to vote out McCarthy.

“We would have to cross that bridge when we get to it. Speaker McCarthy has been very weak,” she responded. “I think that he has also engaged in just absolutely terrible decision making for the American people from continuing to try to cement denying the right to an abortion among women, to the denial of to a policy that denies the reality of climate change, to basic fiscal irresponsibility and recklessness.”

She added, “We are at the brink of a shutdown right now. And so absolutely, I think there is grounds. However, we are also in the midst of an extremely chaotic Republican Party, and we do not want chaos to reign in Washington either. I think that is a bridge that we’d cross if we get to it.”

Other Democratic House lawmakers such as Maxine Waters noted in a Sunday interview she would not vote to save McCarthy as Speaker if Republicans turned against him.

Watch the full clip above via CBS News.

