AP Reporter Asks Psaki Why Biden is Traveling Amid Pandemic, After Fox News Report on Question Drew Fire

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller indirectly referenced much contested Fox News reporting during Jen Psaki’s Friday press briefing, also asking the press secretary why President Joe Biden is traveling this weekend despite CDC guidelines.

“Why is the president going to Delaware this weekend?” Miller asked Psaki, prompting her to note that Biden is from Delaware, and plans on spending time with his family this weekend.

“Guidance from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, as you know, in the White House briefing just a couple of hours ago, was a big X over airplanes — people should avoid travel. Is there an exception to that policy?” Miller added, questioning Biden’s exemption.

Psaki pointed out that Biden, just like every president before him, will travel via Air Force 1, avoiding packed airports and, therefore, limiting his impact on others.

“The key, Zeke, is ensuring that people don’t take steps to make others vulnerable in our effort to get be pandemic under control,” Psaki said, adding, “Delaware is he home and he looks forward to spending the weekend there and some time with his family.”

The Fox News report also questioning why Biden is traveling despite CDC guidelines was not directly mentioned by either Miller or Psaki, but the article does list the Associated Press as a contributor.

The Associated Press’ Aamer Madhani also released a report similar to Fox News‘ on Thursday, which highlighted that Biden is scheduled to visit Delaware this weekend amid CDC recommendations to forgo travel. That report did not contain the word “despite,” but was similar in most other respects.

